36 pictures from Sussex derby between Lancing and Broadbridge Heath

Callum Dowdell gave the Bears the lead and Brad Peters wrapped up victory with a late second in front of a crowd of 228.

Heath’s sixth league win of the season moves them up to 14th in the table while the Lancers, finding their feet under new boss Sam Morgan, are 20th.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and don’t miss local football action in the Worthing Herald and West Sussex County Times – both out every Thursday.

1 . Lancing v Broadbridge Heath pictures by Stephen Goodger (32).jpeg Lancing v Broadbridge Heath Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Lancing v Broadbridge Heath pictures by Stephen Goodger (36).jpeg Lancing v Broadbridge Heath Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Lancing v Broadbridge Heath pictures by Stephen Goodger (38).jpeg Lancing v Broadbridge Heath Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Lancing v Broadbridge Heath pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg Lancing v Broadbridge Heath Photo: Stephen Goodger