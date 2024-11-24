Lancing v Broadbridge HeathLancing v Broadbridge Heath
36 pictures from Sussex derby between Lancing and Broadbridge Heath

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Nov 2024, 13:28 BST
Broadbridge Heath took the derby honours at Culver Road with a 2-0 win over Lancing to move up the Isthmian south east division table.

Callum Dowdell gave the Bears the lead and Brad Peters wrapped up victory with a late second in front of a crowd of 228.

Heath’s sixth league win of the season moves them up to 14th in the table while the Lancers, finding their feet under new boss Sam Morgan, are 20th.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Broadbridge Heath pictures by Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Broadbridge Heath pictures by Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Broadbridge Heath pictures by Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Lancing v Broadbridge Heath pictures by Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

