37 photos as Worthing's National League promotion dream ends at Worthing FC

They went in hope of reaching the National League South play-off final – but the trip to Oxford City proved one test too many for Worthing FC.

By Steve Bone
Published 8th May 2023, 08:30 BST

Adam Hinshelwood’s team hoped to go within one game of a second straight promotion but lost 2-0 to confirm they will again be in National South next season.

They weren’t helped by a couple of injury setbacks but can still look back on a superb league season in which they finished fourth and beat Braintree in the first stage of the play-offs to set up the visit to Oxford.

And they still have a chance to finish with silverware – they play Bognor in the Sussex Senior Cup final at the Amex Stadium on Thursday night.

On this page and the ones linked are Mike Gunn’s pictures from the Oxford City-Worthing clash. Get all the reaction in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

Action from Worthing FC's National South play-off semi-final defeat at Oxford City

1. Oxford City v Worthing National South play-off semi-final Pictures by Mike Gunn (31).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's National South play-off semi-final defeat at Oxford City Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing FC's National South play-off semi-final defeat at Oxford City

2. Oxford City v Worthing National South play-off semi-final Pictures by Mike Gunn (21).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's National South play-off semi-final defeat at Oxford City Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing FC's National South play-off semi-final defeat at Oxford City

3. Oxford City v Worthing National South play-off semi-final Pictures by Mike Gunn (33).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's National South play-off semi-final defeat at Oxford City Photo: Mike Gunn

Action from Worthing FC's National South play-off semi-final defeat at Oxford City

4. Oxford City v Worthing National South play-off semi-final Pictures by Mike Gunn (1).jpg

Action from Worthing FC's National South play-off semi-final defeat at Oxford City Photo: Mike Gunn

