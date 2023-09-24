37 pictures as Seaford sink Wick at Crabtree Park

Two injury-time goals sent Wick to a Southern Combination Division 1 defeat at the end of an entertaining encounter with fellow high-flyers Seaford Town at Crabtree Park.

The Dragons were pushing for a winner as normal time expired when the Badgers broke down the right and swept a deep cross to the far post which was met by a diving header into the bottom far corner from substitute Josh Wright.

Then, moments later, Wright added a simple second to leave the visitors celebrating victory with Wick wondering what could have been.

Get the full report on this website and in the Worthing Herald in the week – along with the rest of the local football – but for now see Stephen Goodger's match gallery on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Wick v Seaford pictures by Stephen Goodger (35).jpeg Action between Wick and Seaford at Crabtree Park Photo: Stephen Goodger

