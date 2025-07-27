37 pictures from Rustington CC's big win at Broadwater CC

Chasing 207 to win the Division 4 West clash, Les Ward (21) was the only batter to make double figures as Ollie Morris took 7-15 and Mac Cox 3-27 to skittle Broadwater in double quick time.
Earlier, Rustington had scored 206-6 thanks largely to Shadreck Shawarira (84) and Matthew Reynolds (74 not out). Sadrian Ward (2-36) was Broadwater’s most successful bowler.
The result leaves Rustington third in the table, Broadwater seventh.
See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked.
1. Broadwater CC v Rustington CC pictures by Stephen Goodger (39).jpeg
Broadwater CC v Rustington CC, Sussex League Division 4 West Photo: Stephen Goodger
