37 pictures from Rustington CC's big win at Broadwater CC

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Jul 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2025, 14:48 BST
Rustington secured a remarkable win at Broadwater – by bowling out the hosts for just 42.

Chasing 207 to win the Division 4 West clash, Les Ward (21) was the only batter to make double figures as Ollie Morris took 7-15 and Mac Cox 3-27 to skittle Broadwater in double quick time.

Earlier, Rustington had scored 206-6 thanks largely to Shadreck Shawarira (84) and Matthew Reynolds (74 not out). Sadrian Ward (2-36) was Broadwater’s most successful bowler.

The result leaves Rustington third in the table, Broadwater seventh.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked.

