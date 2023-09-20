37 pictures of Horsham's FA Cup tie and replay against Marlow

Horsham are through to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

They joined three other Sussex sides – Worthing, Lewes and Whitehawk – in the next round thanks to a 3-1 replay win at Marlow in a Tuesday night replay.

Jack Mazzone, James Hammond and Charlie Hester-Cook scored the goals in a rematch needed after a 2-2 draw at Horsham on Saturday, in which Charlie Harris and Hammond were on target.

Horsham will be at home to Hanworth Villa – who, like Marlow, play in the Isthmian south central division, one league below Horsham – in the third qualifying round on September 30.

See some of John Lines’ pictures from both games on this page and the ones linked and read boss Dom Di Paola’s thoughts in the West Susex County Times, out on Thursday.

1 . Horsham v Marlow FA Cup pictures by John Lines (105).JPG Horsham host Marlow in the FA Cup Photo: Picasa:John Lines

