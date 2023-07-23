38 Eastbourne Borough v Charlton Athletic photos - sides play out pre-season draw
Alfie Bridgman scored a superb goal for Eastbourne Borough as they held a Charlton Athletic side in their latest pre-season friendly.
By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:04 BST
There was another 1,000-plus crowd at Priory Lane to see Mark Beard’s newly asembled team take on the League One outfit, who nabbed a draw thanks to Henry Rylah’s second half equaliser.
It’s the latest in a series of promising pre-season displays by Borough, who have gone full-time under Beard and new owner Simon Leslie in a bid to secure promotion to the National League.
See pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman from the match on this page and the ones linked.
Page 1 of 10