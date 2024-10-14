38 photos as Worthing beat Plymouth Parkway to take place in FA Cup first round draw

Mo Faal scored twice and Jack Spong and Harrison Smith – the latter with his first goal for the Rebels – were also on target to secure a 4-0 win over Southern League side Plymouth Parkway.
That’s put Worthing among the League One and League Two clubs, plus 30-plus other non-league teams, in Monday night’s draw, to be shown live on BBC2.
See pictures by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked – and get all the news of the draw on this website later, plus reaction in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.
1 / 10
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.