38 photos as Worthing beat Plymouth Parkway to take place in FA Cup first round draw

Mo Faal scored twice and Jack Spong and Harrison Smith – the latter with his first goal for the Rebels – were also on target to secure a 4-0 win over Southern League side Plymouth Parkway.

That’s put Worthing among the League One and League Two clubs, plus 30-plus other non-league teams, in Monday night’s draw, to be shown live on BBC2.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley on this page and the ones linked – and get all the news of the draw on this website later, plus reaction in the Worthing Herald on Thursday.

