38 pictures from Lancing's crucial Isthmian League win over Herne Bay

George Taggart and Harry Heath were on target as Sam Morgan’s team notched their sixth league win of the season to put daylight between themselves and the bottom four, which contains Sussex duo Littlehampton and Steyning Town.

Lancing are back in action next Saturday at Sittingbourne.

See Stephen Goodger’s photos from Lancing v Herne Bay on this page and the ones linked. Get the local football action in the Worthing Herald, out on Thursday.

1 . Lancing v Herne Bay pictures by Stephen Goodger (37).jpeg Lancing v Herne Bay, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Lancing v Herne Bay pictures by Stephen Goodger (44).jpeg Lancing v Herne Bay, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Lancing v Herne Bay pictures by Stephen Goodger (42).jpeg Lancing v Herne Bay, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger

4 . Lancing v Herne Bay pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg Lancing v Herne Bay, Isthmian south east division Photo: Stephen Goodger