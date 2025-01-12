Lancing v Herne Bay, Isthmian south east divisionLancing v Herne Bay, Isthmian south east division
38 pictures from Lancing's crucial Isthmian League win over Herne Bay

By Steve Bone
Published 12th Jan 2025, 14:53 BST
Lancing moved four points clear of the Isthmian south east relegation zone with a 2-0 home win over Herne Bay on a day when many games were called off because of frozen pitches.

George Taggart and Harry Heath were on target as Sam Morgan’s team notched their sixth league win of the season to put daylight between themselves and the bottom four, which contains Sussex duo Littlehampton and Steyning Town.

Lancing are back in action next Saturday at Sittingbourne.

