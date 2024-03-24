38 pictures from Worthing United's draw with Wick in the SCFL Division 1

Promotion chasers Worthing United and Wick ended up cancelling each other out on an entertaining afternoon of football which followed a pre-match tribute by both teams and the crowd to Wick FC stalwart Keith Croft, who has passed away.

Marcus Puddephatt gave the Mavericks an early lead but goals number 30 and 31 of the season by Josh Irish put the Dragons 2-1 up. Alex Webber made it 2-2 with 15 minutes left. Wick keeper Keelan Belcher saved a late United penalty to preserve the point.

The result leaves Worthing third and Wick fifth in the battle for play-off places.

