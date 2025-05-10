Littlehampton Town and their fans at the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final at the Amex StadiumLittlehampton Town and their fans at the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final at the Amex Stadium
39 fantastic pictures of Littlehampton Town and their fans at the Amex for the cup final

By Steve Bone
Published 10th May 2025, 10:00 BST
It was another big day out for Littlehampton Town and their fans – but as at Wembley three years ago, their visit to the Amex Stadium didn’t end in a trophy being lifted.

Even so, the Marigolds must take mich credit for reaching the final of the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final – a contest that is open to no fewer than TEN teams who play at a higher level than Town.

And they also deserve praise for pushing Isthmian Premier champions Horsham all the way, before cruelly losing to an injury-time free-kick by James Hammond.

Photo: Martin Denyer

Photo: Martin Denyer

Photo: Martin Denyer

Photo: Martin Denyer

