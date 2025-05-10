Even so, the Marigolds must take mich credit for reaching the final of the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final – a contest that is open to no fewer than TEN teams who play at a higher level than Town.
And they also deserve praise for pushing Isthmian Premier champions Horsham all the way, before cruelly losing to an injury-time free-kick by James Hammond.
1. Littlehampton Town and their fans at the Amex Stadium for the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final pictures by Martin Denyer (9).jpg
Littlehampton Town and their fans at the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final at the Amex Stadium Photo: Martin Denyer
2. Littlehampton Town and their fans at the Amex Stadium for the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final pictures by Martin Denyer (7).jpg
3. Littlehampton Town and their fans at the Amex Stadium for the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final pictures by Martin Denyer (38).jpg
4. Littlehampton Town and their fans at the Amex Stadium for the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final pictures by Martin Denyer (5).jpg
