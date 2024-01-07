39 photos as Adam Murray's Eastbourne Borough reign starts positively at Torquay United

Adam Murray’s reign as Eastbourne Borough manager started with the Sports gaining a creditable point at Torquay United.

Borough appointed Murray last Thursday – three days after sacking Mark Beard following a poor run of results that had left them six points adrift of the safety line in National South.

In Devon, Murray’s men responded well and came away with a 2-2 draw against the promotion-seeking Gulls.

Borough led at half-time thanks to a Callum Kealy goal but Torquay hit back to lead 2-1 in the second half. But in the third minute of injury time Billy Vigar sent Decarrey Sherriff through and he kept his cool to slot home.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the draw at Torquay on this page and those linked. Get the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald – out on Friday.

1 . Torquay United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (15).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-2 draw at Torquay United in National League South Photo: Nick Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Torquay United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (37).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-2 draw at Torquay United in National League South Photo: Lydia Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Torquay United v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (33).jpg Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-2 draw at Torquay United in National League South Photo: Nick Redman:Lydia and Nick Redman