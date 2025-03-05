Eastbourne Borough v Littlehampton Town, Sussex Senior Cup semi-finalEastbourne Borough v Littlehampton Town, Sussex Senior Cup semi-final
39 photos as Littlehampton Town produce heroics to beat Eastbourne Borough and reach Sussex Transport Senior Cup final

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Mar 2025, 08:47 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 14:20 BST
It’s one of the Sussex football tales of the season – step four side Littlehampton Town are off to the Amex Stadium for the Sussex Transport Senior Cup final.

They reached the showpiece by beating Eastbourne Borough – who are 60 league places and two divisions above them in the non-league pyramid – 2-1 in Tuesday night’s semi-final at Lancing.

Player-joint boss George Gaskin put them ahead and after Matt Green levelled for the Sports, Scott Faber headed in a late winner.

The final will be against Horsham or Brighton U21s – whose semi-final is on March 18 – at the Amex in May.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from a sensational semi-final on this page and the ones linked. See the Littlehampton Gazette and Eastbourne Herald this week for coverage.

