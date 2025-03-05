39 photos as Littlehampton Town produce heroics to beat Eastbourne Borough and reach Sussex Transport Senior Cup final

They reached the showpiece by beating Eastbourne Borough – who are 60 league places and two divisions above them in the non-league pyramid – 2-1 in Tuesday night’s semi-final at Lancing.
Player-joint boss George Gaskin put them ahead and after Matt Green levelled for the Sports, Scott Faber headed in a late winner.
The final will be against Horsham or Brighton U21s – whose semi-final is on March 18 – at the Amex in May.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from a sensational semi-final on this page and the ones linked. See the Littlehampton Gazette and Eastbourne Herald this week for coverage.
