39 photos from Worthing's National South title showdown with Truro City

Worthing played well enough but missed some great chances and let in two soft goals to hand the spoils to the Cornish visitors, who knocked the Rebels off top spot as a result.

Danny Cashman’s penalty offered hoped when it pulled the score back to 1-1 just before the break but Truro went on to win, leaving boss Chris Agutter to say it was the most frustrated he’d ever felt as a manager.

The Reds go again this weekend – Chippenham the visitors to Woodside Road. Three points seem like a must.

Get Agutter’s views in the Worthing Herald – out on Thursday morning – but in the meantime, on this page and those linked, we have Kyle Hemsley’s pictures from the Truro clash.

