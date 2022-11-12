Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 win over St Albans in National League South

39 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's National South win over St Albans

Jake Hutchinson’s early goal was enough to give Eastbourne Borough a National League South victory over St Albans at Priory Lane.

By Steve Bone
4 minutes ago

It was the Sports’ second straight win – a great response by Danny Bloor’s team after a run of four losses. On Remembrance weekend, It was also an afternoon when the two clubs and their fans paid tribute to all those who have served and died in wartime service – with a dignified pre-match service and minute’s silence. Check out pictures from the afternoon and the win – which takes Borough to 12th in the table – by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked.

1. Eastbourne Borough v St Albans pics Lydia and Nick Redman (29).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 win over St Albans in National League South

Photo: Trevor Round:Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne Borough v St Albans pics Lydia and Nick Redman (24).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 win over St Albans in National League South

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne Borough v St Albans pics Lydia and Nick Redman (4).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 win over St Albans in National League South

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne Borough v St Albans pics Lydia and Nick Redman (26).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 1-0 win over St Albans in National League South

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales
Eastbourne BoroughDanny Bloor
Next Page
Page 1 of 10