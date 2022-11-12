39 pictures from Eastbourne Borough's National South win over St Albans

It was the Sports’ second straight win – a great response by Danny Bloor’s team after a run of four losses. On Remembrance weekend, It was also an afternoon when the two clubs and their fans paid tribute to all those who have served and died in wartime service – with a dignified pre-match service and minute’s silence. Check out pictures from the afternoon and the win – which takes Borough to 12th in the table – by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked.