40 photos from Worthing's five-star FA Trophy win over Torquay United

Mo Faal led the way with a hat-trick and Joel Colbran and Danny Cashman also scored as the Gulls – current leaders of National League South – were blown away, giving the Rebels their first-ever place in the last 16 of a competition that ends in a Wembley final.

See pictures from the tie on this page and the ones linked – and get the reaction to the win and the draw for the next round – in the Worthing Herald and on this website later in the week.