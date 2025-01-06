Worthing v Torquay, FA TrophyWorthing v Torquay, FA Trophy
40 photos from Worthing's five-star FA Trophy win over Torquay United

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:07 GMT
It was another day to savour at Woodside Road on Saturday as Worthing put five past Torquay United to storm into the next round of the FA Trophy.

Mo Faal led the way with a hat-trick and Joel Colbran and Danny Cashman also scored as the Gulls – current leaders of National League South – were blown away, giving the Rebels their first-ever place in the last 16 of a competition that ends in a Wembley final.

See pictures from the tie on this page and the ones linked – and get the reaction to the win and the draw for the next round – in the Worthing Herald and on this website later in the week.

