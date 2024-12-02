40 photos from Worthing's statement win over Weston in National South

Goals by Temi Babalola and Mo Faal put them in command and 2-0 up within 21 minutes and when Danny Cashman made it three just before the hour, it was game over.

The win left Chris Agutter’s side in seventh – the final play-off spot – with a game in hand over all but one of the six sides ahead of them. They play that game in hand on Tuesday night, away to Salisbury.

See pictures by Kyle Hemsley from the win over Weston on this page and those linked – get all the Rebels latest in the Worthing Herald on Thursday, including Ian Hart’s memories of a decade ago – when the club very nearly went out of business.

