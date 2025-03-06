40 pictures from Worthing's midweek win over Bath City

By Steve Bone
Published 6th Mar 2025
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 12:50 BST
It was another winning night under the lights at Woodside Road for Worthing FC as they beat Bath City 2-1 to move within a point of the National League South leaders.

Jack Spong and Danny Cashman got the goals, either side of a Bath City strike, to earn another valuable three points as Chris Agutter’s side go for the National South title. You can read the boss’ thoughts on the win here.

Next up Worthing host Chesham on Saturday. Get in the mood for that next test by admiring Kyle Hemsley’s Worthing v Bath City gallery on this page and the ones linked. And get the latest from the Rebels camp in the Worthing Herald, on sale now.

