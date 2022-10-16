EP sit 11th and for them a MoM performance from Carl Bennett wasn’t enough as their slow start cost them. Manager Chris Horner said: “Scoring as the half closed made things a bit better at half time and the boys grew in to the game as it went on. Matt Storm equalised for us after a lovely through ball from Sam Brice played in Sean Culley who turned to lay it off for Stormy to slam home.

“The second half was total dominance from EP as chances went begging but Shoreham showed why they’re unbeaten in the league by grabbing two goals towards the end totally against the run of play. We have a young team who get better every game but our lack of experience when things get tough is what’s holding us back at the moment. This was probably our best performance but again it wasn’t enough in the end. When we click we will start climbing the table. We look forward to Selsey at home next Saturday.”