43 pictures from Crawley Down Gatwick’s win at Shoreham

The Anvils are eigith in the table – the Musselmen – after the Middle Road tussle.

Goals from Ben Chowney, Sam Clements, Oli Leslie (2) and Sam Schaaf put the points in the bag.

CDG are Sussex’s last remaining side in the Vase and hoping for a big crowd for next Saturday’s last-32 tie.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick on this page and the ones linked.

1 . Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Stephen Goodger (51).jpeg Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger

2 . Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Stephen Goodger (49).jpeg Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger

3 . Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Stephen Goodger (50).jpeg Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger