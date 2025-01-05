Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premierShoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premier
43 pictures from Crawley Down Gatwick’s win at Shoreham

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:45 GMT
Crawley Down Gatwick warmed up for next weekend’s FA Vase fourth round tie with Fleet Town by winning 5-0 at Shoreham.

The Anvils are eigith in the table – the Musselmen – after the Middle Road tussle.

Goals from Ben Chowney, Sam Clements, Oli Leslie (2) and Sam Schaaf put the points in the bag.

CDG are Sussex’s last remaining side in the Vase and hoping for a big crowd for next Saturday’s last-32 tie.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick on this page and the ones linked.

Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger

Shoreham v Crawley Down Gatwick in the SCFL premier Photo: Stephen Goodger

