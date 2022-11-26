Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 5-1 win at Slough Town in the National League South

44 pictures as Eastbourne Borough score five to sink Slough Town

Jake Hutchinson scored twice as Eastbourne Borough continued their recent winning form with a third away victory in eight days – winning 5-1 at Slough Town.

By Steve Bone
35 minutes ago

Mitch Dickenson, Leone Gravata and Charlie Walker were also on target as Danny Bloor followed up wins at Ebbsfleet in the FA Trophy last weekend and at Hemel in the league during the week with another success on their travels. They’re up to ninth in the table with this win – just three points behind Sussex rivals Worthing, who are seventh after a 3-1 reverse at home to Chelmsford.

1. Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough pics Lydia and Nick Redman (25).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 5-1 win at Slough Town in the National League South

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

2. Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough pics Lydia and Nick Redman (29).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 5-1 win at Slough Town in the National League South

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

3. Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough pics Lydia and Nick Redman (27).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 5-1 win at Slough Town in the National League South

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales

4. Slough Town v Eastbourne Borough pics Lydia and Nick Redman (21).jpg

Action from Eastbourne Borough's 5-1 win at Slough Town in the National League South

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Eastbourne BoroughWorthingSussex