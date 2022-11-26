44 pictures as Eastbourne Borough score five to sink Slough Town
Jake Hutchinson scored twice as Eastbourne Borough continued their recent winning form with a third away victory in eight days – winning 5-1 at Slough Town.
By Steve Bone
35 minutes ago
Mitch Dickenson, Leone Gravata and Charlie Walker were also on target as Danny Bloor followed up wins at Ebbsfleet in the FA Trophy last weekend and at Hemel in the league during the week with another success on their travels. They’re up to ninth in the table with this win – just three points behind Sussex rivals Worthing, who are seventh after a 3-1 reverse at home to Chelmsford.
Page 1 of 11