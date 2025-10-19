45 photos from Arundel FC's win over AFC Uckfield Town

The victory lifted Joss Parsons’ team to fifth in the SCFL Division 1 table – only five points behind leaders Godalming.
Tyler Pearson was on target for the Oakmen, who lie 15th after this loss.
See pictures from the Mill Road match by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – and get the local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette and Sussex Express during the week.
