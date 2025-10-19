Arundel FC v AFC Uckfield, SCFL Division 1placeholder image
Arundel FC v AFC Uckfield, SCFL Division 1

45 photos from Arundel FC's win over AFC Uckfield Town

By Steve Bone
Published 19th Oct 2025, 13:36 BST
Zac Bignell scored twice to earn Arundel a 2-1 home win over AFC Uckfield Town.

The victory lifted Joss Parsons’ team to fifth in the SCFL Division 1 table – only five points behind leaders Godalming.

Tyler Pearson was on target for the Oakmen, who lie 15th after this loss.

See pictures from the Mill Road match by Stephen Goodger on this page and those linked – and get the local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette and Sussex Express during the week.

