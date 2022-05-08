45 pictures of Three Bridges Football Club's awards evening

Perry collected no fewer than four awards on a night when the clubhouse was buzzing with adrenalin at a top level.

His award of Top Scorer was hardly a surprise, but he then proceeded to collect the prizes for Supporters’ Player of the Year, Players Player and Manager’s Player, Bridges Manager Jamie Crellin presenting the latter two.

Club captain O’Neill meanwhile came away with three trophies including the first of the evening for having chalked up 100 Appearances for the team. His next award was the prestigious Crawley Observer Player of the Year, pipping the likes of Perry, Tad Bromage and Bryan Villavicencio for this honour. And he wasn’t finished there as Chairman Paul Faili then presented him with the Dave Sharpe Award for always giving 101% in his roles as skipper, player and Under 18’s Manager.

Curtis Gayler won the Goal of the Season nomination for his 40 yard free kick away to Sevenoaks, and Joe Stone proved a popular winner of the Young Player trophy ahead of Camron Lawson and Callum Chesworth. But the latter didn’t go away empty handed as he collected the Manager’s Under 18 Isthmian League honours.

Under 18’s Isthmian League Players Player was Harvey Woolard, whilst the other Under 18’s trophies for the Sunday Southern Combination side went to Harrison Stewart (Manager’s Player) and Stanley Tuesley (Players Player). Both of these proved the longevity of the club as their fathers were players with Bridges in the past!

There was a 200 Appearances Award for now retired goalkeeper Kieron Thorp whilst non players received rapturous applause for their awards too. These included Richard Munn, who has acted as both Secretary and Kitman all season, who took home the new Paul Terry Award for Club Person of the Year, whilst Paul Coleman not only kept the former Tom Gorringe Memorial Trophy for winning it three times, but was also told that the new stand will be named in his honour.

The last award was The Bobby Nash Shield in honour of the club’s former Player and Manager, and Paul Faili was proud to present that to current boss Jamie Crellin.

Charlwood FC, who proudly showed off their Southern Combination Division Two Cup, were also present as they offer chances to the younger Bridges players. Donn Street won the Top Scorer Award whilst Harvey Woolard and Lewis Forsdick shared the Players Player honours and Connor Colcutt collected the Manager’s Player Award.

