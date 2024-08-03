Lewes v Eastbourne Borough pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
46 photos as Lewes host Eastbourne Borough on final Saturday before football season proper

By Steve Bone
Published 3rd Aug 2024, 21:25 BST
Lewes hosted Eastbourne Borough in a pre-season friendly at the Dripping Pan as both sides finalised their preparations for their respective Isthmian Premier and National South seasons ahead.

Adam Murray’s Borough won 2-1 but it was a useful workout for Craig Nelson’s Rooks too, as a decent-sized crowd turned up to see how the two teams are preparing for the new campaign.

See photos from the match by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – and get all the local football news in the Eastbourne Herald and Sussex Express every Friday.

Lewes v Eastbourne Borough pe-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (28).jpg

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Lewes v Eastbourne Borough pe-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (20).jpg

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Lewes v Eastbourne Borough pe-season friendly pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (29).jpg

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Lydia Redman

Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

