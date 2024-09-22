Littlehampton Town v Burgess Hill Town in the FA TrophyLittlehampton Town v Burgess Hill Town in the FA Trophy
46 pictures from FA Trophy tie between Littlehampton Town and Burgess Hill Town settled by shootout

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 13:32 BST
Littlehampton Town and Burgess Hill Town needed a penalty shootout to settle their FA Trophy second qualifying round tie – and it went the way of the Marigolds.

They won 5-4 in spot-kicks after 90 goalless minutes in which they’d had Jordan Layton and player/joint manager George Gaskin sent off.

See pictures from the tie at The Sportsfield – taken by Stephen Goodger – on this page and the ones linked, and don’t miss the local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette and Mid Sussex Times, out every Thursday.

Littlehampton Town v Burgess Hill Town in the FA Trophy

Littlehampton Town v Burgess Hill Town in the FA Trophy

Littlehampton Town v Burgess Hill Town in the FA Trophy

Littlehampton Town v Burgess Hill Town in the FA Trophy

