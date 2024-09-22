46 pictures from FA Trophy tie between Littlehampton Town and Burgess Hill Town settled by shootout

They won 5-4 in spot-kicks after 90 goalless minutes in which they’d had Jordan Layton and player/joint manager George Gaskin sent off.
1. Littlehampton Town v Burgess Hill Town in the FA Trophy Pictures by Stephen Goodger (1).jpeg
Littlehampton Town v Burgess Hill Town in the FA Trophy Photo: Stephen Goodger
