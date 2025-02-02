47 pictures from in-form Eastbourne Borough's win over Tonbridge Angels

Carter’s early header was cancelled out by Bailey Akehurst for the Kent visitors before Alexander’s second half effort proved the winner.
Borough are one of four sides leading the pack on 55 points – with Dorking the new leaders on goal difference – and next up for Adam Murray’s men is a visit next Saturday to Torquay, one of the sides only three points behind the top four.
See Lydia and Nick Redman’s photos from the win on this page and the ones linked and get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.
