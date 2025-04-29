47 pictures from Worthing's win at Enfield on day play-off campaign was confirmed

With Truro taking the NS title and all the other top teams winning on Saturday too, it left Worthing fourth – and facing a home play-off eliminator v Maidstone at Woodside Road on Wednesday night. The winners of that will go to Eastbourne Borough on Sunday for a semi-final.
Glen Rea, Jack Spong, Mo Faal (2) and Liam Nash were on target for the Rebels at Enfield and they’ll now aiming to keep their shooting boots on for the knockouts.
See Kyle Hemsley’s pictures from Enfield-Worthing on this page and those linked – and don’t miss our Worthing-Maidstone preview on this website later.
