49 photos as Lancing beat Sevenoaks in seven-goal thriller

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 16:35 GMT
Harry Heath scored a hat-trick within the first ten minutes of Lancing’s game with Sevenoaks – but the Lancers had to hang on in the end to claim the points.

Heath scored on two, four and ten minutes – and after Joshua Wisson and Jefferson Aibangbee had scored either side of half-time to make it 3-2, he scored his fourth of the afternoon to make it 4-2.

Aibangbee’s 82nd minute penalty reduced the deficit again and made Sam Morgan’s team sweat in the final few minutes but they held on for three points which leave them only two points off the Isthmian south east safety zone.

See pictures from Lancing-Sevenoaks by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked.

