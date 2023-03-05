49 photos from Littlehampton Town's victory over Haywards Heath Town in the Isthmian League

Littlehampton Town took the honours in the Isthmian south east division’s latest Sussex derby – denying Haywards Heath Town the chance to climb out of the relegation play-off zone.

Goals by Tom Collins – after just three minutes – and Luca Valentine gave Heath a 2-1 interval lead, with the Marigolds replying through a Scott Faber penalty, and Jay Lovett’s team still led with 16 minutes to go.

But Mitch Hand and George Gaskin’s team kept going and Lucas Pattenden and Devon Fender’s late goals gave them a 3-2 win – leaving L:ittlehampton 11th but Heath, still with hard work ahead to get clear of the danger zone, in 18th.

Heath host Three Bridges on Tuesday night in a huge game in the relegation battle.

See two sets of pictures from the Littlehampton-Heath game – Stephen Goodger’s are on this page and the ones linked, while Ray Turner’s images are in the slideshow in the video player above.

