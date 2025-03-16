49 pictures from Worthing United's win over Dorking Wanderers B

Alexander Webber, Sam N;Cho and Dan Hills struck to give the Mavericks an important victory, with James Laws replying for Wanderers when it was 2-0.

The victory leaves United sixth – which is likely to be the final play-off place – and only three points behind fifth-placed Infinity.

The win over Dorking followed a victory over Banstead and United manager Bill Clifford said: “Having had a little wobble of late, it was good to get back to winning ways with wins over both Banstead Athletic and Dorking Wanderers B.

“The Dorking game saw a dominant first half performance from the Mavericks with goals coming first courtesy of an Alex Webber header and the second being bundled over the line at close range by centre forward Sam N'Cho.

"However the lead really should have been greater than just the two by the time the break came – and so when the visitors pulled one back midway through the second half it made the remainder of the game a little more nervy than it really should have been.

"Fortunately, though, Dan Hills, on as a replacement for N'Cho, was on hand to settle the matter late on, latching on to a long ball and slipping it past the keeper.

"The week ends with United in sixth place, the last of the play-off places due to Dorking being ineligible for promotion. It is however all very tight and there are plenty of games still to played (11 for the Mavericks) in the regular league season.

"Can we reach those play-offs again? And if so, can we go one better than last season and win them? Only time will tell!”

Next up is a trip to Selsey on Tuesday evening followed by a visit to Oakwood on Saturday.

See pictures from the match by Stephen Goodger on this page and the ones linked and get all the local football action in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette, out on Thursday.

