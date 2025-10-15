5-1 up - but they lost 7-6 ... Shoreham and Guernsey play out one of season's most amazing matches

Shoreham and Guernsey fans are getting their breath back after one of the most remarkable football matches of this or any other season – in which the final score made it look like it had gone to a penalty shootout.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Musselmen led the Channel Island team 5-1 at one stage in Tuesday night’s SCFL premier division clash ayt Middle Road – before a stunning comeback left the Sussex side beaten.

Will Fazakerley gave Guernsey an early lead before Shoreham scored four in a 14-minute spell to lead 4-1, Owen Waters (2), Dylan Walter and Marlon Campbell the scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell made it 5-1 before half-time though there was still time for Charlton Gauvain to give the Green Lions hope and make it 5-2 at the break.

After the break Jacob Fallaize made it 5-3, Fin du Port converted from the spot and Sam Murray equalised at 5-5 on 65 minutes.

Shoreham restored their lead through Walter in the 70th minute, only for Gauvain to equalise two minutes later.

With 12 minutes to go Ross Allen set up Murray to make it 7-6 to Guernsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps surprisingly, there were no more goals in the final 12 minutes.

The game broke Guernsey FC's previous record of 11 goals in a game – and left Shoreham and their manager Josh Rondel licking their wounds and maybe hoping for an unexciting 1-0 win next time out...