50 great match and fan photos as Eastbourne Borough win at Enfield Town in National South

The success in north London makes it two wins from four National South games since Tommy Widdrington rejoined the club as manager and will put them in good heart for Tuesday night’s home clash with Dagenham and Redbridge, who are only four points ahead of thm in the table.
See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the Enfield game on this page and those linked
1. Lydia Redman
Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman
