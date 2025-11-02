Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League Southplaceholder image
Enfield Town v Eastbourne Borough, National League South

50 great match and fan photos as Eastbourne Borough win at Enfield Town in National South

By Steve Bone
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 13:40 GMT
A double from Pemi Aderoju propelled Eastbourne Borough to a 2-1 victory at Enfield Town – and took them to within one point of finally climbing out of the bottom four.

The success in north London makes it two wins from four National South games since Tommy Widdrington rejoined the club as manager and will put them in good heart for Tuesday night’s home clash with Dagenham and Redbridge, who are only four points ahead of thm in the table.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman from the Enfield game on this page and those linked and get all the Borough latest in the Eastbourne Herald every Friday.

