50 years on… Horsham YMCA stalwart Ron remembers famous day for Worthing FC at Goldstone Ground
On April 12, 1975, Ron was centre-half for Worthing when they upset the odds by beating higher-placed Lewes – fellow Athenian League Division One campaigners – 1-0 to carry off the Sussex Senior Cup at the Goldstone with 1,360 in attendance.
Ron was also a stalwart in a YM shirt, and, as head groundsman at Gorings Mead, is still a wonderful ever-present servant of the club, responsible, among very many other things, for the immaculate playing surface at the ground.
