50 years on… Horsham YMCA stalwart Ron remembers famous day for Worthing FC at Goldstone Ground

Ron Moulding in his present role at Horsham YMCA

Horsham YMCA FC president Ron Moulding has just been marking the 50th anniversary of a famous day.

On April 12, 1975, Ron was centre-half for Worthing when they upset the odds by beating higher-placed Lewes – fellow Athenian League Division One campaigners – 1-0 to carry off the Sussex Senior Cup at the Goldstone with 1,360 in attendance.

Ron was also a stalwart in a YM shirt, and, as head groundsman at Gorings Mead, is still a wonderful ever-present servant of the club, responsible, among very many other things, for the immaculate playing surface at the ground.

Ron, cup of tea in hand, is bottom right in the foreground in this Sussex Express and County Herald photo after Worthing's 1975 SSXC final win

From the 1975 Senior Cup final programme

