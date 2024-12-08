Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy third roundplaceholder image
Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy third round

51 photos from Eastbourne Borough's FA Trophy tussle at Boreham Wood

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Dec 2024, 12:04 BST
Eastbourne Borough’s bid to reach the fourth round of the FA Trophy ended at Boreham Wood – but they can feel a little unfortunate to have gone out in a 1-0 defeat.

Kwesi Appiah got the game’s only goal ten minutes from time in a game Borough had competed well in and controlled for long spells.

It leaves the Sports to concentrate on their National South and Sussex Senior Cup campaigns but they and their fans will be disappointed to see their Wembley dreams end for another year.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the Borough latest in the Herald every Friday.

Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy third round

1. Lydia Redman

Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy third round Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy third round

2. Lydia Redman

Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy third round Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy third round

3. Lydia Redman

Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy third round Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy third round

4. Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough in the FA Trophy pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (36).jpg

Boreham Wood v Eastbourne Borough, FA Trophy third round Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughFA TrophyBoreham WoodWembley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice