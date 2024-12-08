51 photos from Eastbourne Borough's FA Trophy tussle at Boreham Wood

Kwesi Appiah got the game’s only goal ten minutes from time in a game Borough had competed well in and controlled for long spells.

It leaves the Sports to concentrate on their National South and Sussex Senior Cup campaigns but they and their fans will be disappointed to see their Wembley dreams end for another year.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked and get the Borough latest in the Herald every Friday.

