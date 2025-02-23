51 photos from Wick's win over Horsham YMCA

Luke Bejashvili replied for YM but they could not rescue a point, and the result leaves Wick up to 14th and level on points with the men from Gorings Meadm who are just a place above them.
See Stephen Goodger’s Wick-YMCA match gallery on this page and the ones linked – and get plenty of local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette and West Sussex County Times, both out on Thursday.
1. Wick v Horsham YMCS pictures by Stephen Goodger (33).jpeg
Wick v Horsham YMCA, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger
2. Wick v Horsham YMCS pictures by Stephen Goodger (42).jpeg
Wick v Horsham YMCA, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger
3. Wick v Horsham YMCS pictures by Stephen Goodger (29).jpeg
Wick v Horsham YMCA, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger
4. Wick v Horsham YMCS pictures by Stephen Goodger (34).jpeg
Wick v Horsham YMCA, SCFL premier division Photo: Stephen Goodger
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.