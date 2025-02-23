Wick v Horsham YMCA, SCFL premier divisionWick v Horsham YMCA, SCFL premier division
51 photos from Wick's win over Horsham YMCA

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 13:44 BST
Josh Irish and Matt Storm were the goal heroes as Wick beat Horsham YMCA 2-1 in an SCFL premier division tussle at Crabtree Park.

Luke Bejashvili replied for YM but they could not rescue a point, and the result leaves Wick up to 14th and level on points with the men from Gorings Meadm who are just a place above them.

See Stephen Goodger’s Wick-YMCA match gallery on this page and the ones linked – and get plenty of local football action in the Littlehampton Gazette and West Sussex County Times, both out on Thursday.

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Stephen Goodger

