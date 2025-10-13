51 pictures from Hassocks FC's visit to Sevenoaks

James Westlake’s side trailed 3-0 with 10 or so minutes left but strikes from Charlie Pitcher and new Gillingham loan signing Damien Theodore scored to make it 3-2 and raise their hopes of claiming a point.

But the Kent hosts scored again to complete the win and leave the Robins reflecting on a fourth league defeat of the season, which leaves them 14th in the table.

They’ll look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they go to Erith Town.

See Phil Westlake’s photos from the Sevenoaks-Robins clash on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times every Thursday.

