51 pictures from Hassocks FC's visit to Sevenoaks

By Steve Bone
Published 13th Oct 2025, 07:00 BST
Hassocks threatened a famous late fightback in their Isthmian south east visit to Sevenoaks – but conceded again to lose 4-2.

James Westlake’s side trailed 3-0 with 10 or so minutes left but strikes from Charlie Pitcher and new Gillingham loan signing Damien Theodore scored to make it 3-2 and raise their hopes of claiming a point.

But the Kent hosts scored again to complete the win and leave the Robins reflecting on a fourth league defeat of the season, which leaves them 14th in the table.

They’ll look to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they go to Erith Town.

See Phil Westlake’s photos from the Sevenoaks-Robins clash on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times every Thursday.

