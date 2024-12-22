Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough, National SouthWeston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough, National South
Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough, National South

52 photos as Eastbourne Borough claim vital National South win at Weston

By Steve Bone
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 12:42 GMT
Kai Innocent’s first-half goal was enough for Eastbourne Borough to earn a 1-0 win at Weston-super-Mare.

A superb defensive effort by Adam Murray’s men meant they came home from Somerset with the points to sit in eighth place – but just four points behind the leaders.

Borough will host Salisbury on Boxing Day knowing they are in the thick of the promotion race but need to keep totting up the points to stay in touch in a competitive top section of the National South table.

See pictures on this page and those linked – by Lydia and Nick Redman – from Borough’s win at Weston. Get the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald every Friday.

Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough, National South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough, National South Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough, National South Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough, National South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

