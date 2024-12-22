52 photos as Eastbourne Borough claim vital National South win at Weston

A superb defensive effort by Adam Murray’s men meant they came home from Somerset with the points to sit in eighth place – but just four points behind the leaders.

Borough will host Salisbury on Boxing Day knowing they are in the thick of the promotion race but need to keep totting up the points to stay in touch in a competitive top section of the National South table.

See pictures on this page and those linked – by Lydia and Nick Redman – from Borough’s win at Weston. Get the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald every Friday.

1 . Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (5).jpg Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough, National South Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

2 . Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (50).jpg Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough, National South Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

3 . Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (56).jpg Weston-super-Mare v Eastbourne Borough, National South Photo: Nick Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman