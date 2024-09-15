Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA CupEastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup
Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup

54 pictures as Eastbourne Borough's FA Cup run ends early at the hands of Boreham Wood

By Steve Bone
Published 15th Sep 2024, 19:41 BST
Eastbourne Borough were determined to go on an exciting FA Cup run this season – but their journey ended almost as soon as it began as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Boreham Wood.

A 70th minute goal by Junior Dixon sealed Borough’s fate in front of a large Priory Lane crowd as the former National League Premier visitors claimed a spot in the third qualifying round.

See pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked – and get the reaction on this website during the week and in the Herald on Friday, with all the other news from the Sports camp.

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup

1. Eastbourne Borough v Boresham Wood in the FA Cup pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (27).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup

2. Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (12).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup

3. Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (13).jpg

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Boreham Wood in the FA Cup Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughBoreham WoodNational League
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice