57 photos as Hassocks win at East Grinstead for first away success in Isthmian League

By Steve Bone
Published 14th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Hassocks are up to sixth place in the Isthmian south east table after chalking up their first away at step four with a 3-0 success at struggling East Grinstead.

Liam Benson have the Robins the lead a minute into the contest and goals from Jack Troak and Harry Furnell after the break made sure of the points.

It’s now three wins in four for James Westlake’s team in their new higher league, while the Wasps are bottom with no points from their first six.

See Phil Westlake’s pictures from EG-Hassocks on this page and those linked and get local football action in the Mid Sussex Times, out on Thursday.

Related topics:RobinsEast Grinstead
