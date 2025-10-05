Hassocks v Sheppey United, Isthmian south east divisionplaceholder image
Hassocks v Sheppey United, Isthmian south east division

59 photos as Hassocks claim point from Sheppey United's visit

By Steve Bone
Published 5th Oct 2025, 12:46 BST
A goal by Morgan Vale earned Hassocks FC a point in their home Isthmian south east division tussle with Sheppey United.

Vale struck just before the hour to cancel out Rolando Onu’s first-half opener for the Kent side, and it ended 1-1.

The draw leaves James Westlake’s side tenth in the table, with three wins, two draws and three defeats from their opening eight games in their first season at step four.

See pictures by Phil Westlake from the match on this page and those linked and get the local football action in the Mid Sussex Times, out on Thursday.

