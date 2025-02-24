59 photos as Worthing leave it late to beat Salisbury in National South

They trailed for more than 50 minutes after Noah Coppin gave the Wiltshire side the lead but it was the introduction of Liam Nash that made the difference.

After Joe Cook had headed in the equaliser, Nash scored two in four minutes to give the Rebels a 3-1 lead.

Callum Watts made them sweat with Salisbury’s second two minutes into stoppage time but it ended 3-2 to leave Worthing third – four points behind leaders Dorking

