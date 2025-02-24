Worthing v Salisbury, National League SouthWorthing v Salisbury, National League South
59 photos as Worthing leave it late to beat Salisbury in National South

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Feb 2025, 12:36 BST
Three goals in the final 15 minutes earned Worthing a 3-2 victory over Salisbury in an entertaining National South clash at Woodside Road.

They trailed for more than 50 minutes after Noah Coppin gave the Wiltshire side the lead but it was the introduction of Liam Nash that made the difference.

After Joe Cook had headed in the equaliser, Nash scored two in four minutes to give the Rebels a 3-1 lead.

Callum Watts made them sweat with Salisbury’s second two minutes into stoppage time but it ended 3-2 to leave Worthing third – four points behind leaders Dorking

Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Photo: Kyle Hemsley

Photo: Kyle Hemsley

