68 Eastbourne Borough v Charlton Athletic photos

Alfie Bridgman scored a superb goal for Eastbourne Borough as they held a Charlton Athletic side in their latest pre-season friendly.
By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST

There was another 1,000-plus crowd at Priory Lane to see Mark Beard’s newly asembled team take on the League One outfit, who nabbed a draw thanks to Henry Rylah’s second half equaliser.

It’s the latest in a series of promising pre-season displays by Borough, who have gone full-time under Beard and new owner Simon Leslie in a bid to secure promotion to the National League.

See pictures by Nick and Lydia Redman from the match on this page and the ones linked – and see more from Andy Pelling in the slideshow in the video player above

Eastbourne Borough take on Charlton Athletic in a pre-season friendly

Eastbourne Borough v Charlton Athletic pictues by Lydia and Nick Redman (8).jpg

Eastbourne Borough take on Charlton Athletic in a pre-season friendly Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough take on Charlton Athletic in a pre-season friendly

Eastbourne Borough v Charlton Athletic pictues by Lydia and Nick Redman (15).jpg

Eastbourne Borough take on Charlton Athletic in a pre-season friendly Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough take on Charlton Athletic in a pre-season friendly

Eastbourne Borough v Charlton Athletic pictues by Lydia and Nick Redman (5).jpg

Eastbourne Borough take on Charlton Athletic in a pre-season friendly Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough take on Charlton Athletic in a pre-season friendly

Eastbourne Borough v Charlton Athletic pictues by Lydia and Nick Redman (24).jpg

Eastbourne Borough take on Charlton Athletic in a pre-season friendly Photo: Nick and Lydia Redman

