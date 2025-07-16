Horsham FC take on Burgess Hill Town in a pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
Horsham FC take on Burgess Hill Town in a pre-season friendly

68 photos as Horsham and Burgess Hill Town meet for pre-season action

By Steve Bone
Published 16th Jul 2025, 14:43 BST
Horsham and Burgess Hill Town are both gearing up for life in a higher division – so it was fitting that they should meet for a pre-season friendly.

It finished 1-1 as the Hornets did the hosting and it was a useful run-out for both squads ahead of their respective campaigns in National League South and the Isthmian premier division.

Natalie Mayhew was there taking photos and you can see a wide selection of her images on this page and the ones linked.

Hear from Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola in this week’s County Times – out on Thursday morning.

1. Horsham FC v Burgess HIll Town pre-season friendly pictures by Natalie Mayhew (112).jpg

Horsham FC take on Burgess Hill Town in a pre-season friendly Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

2. Horsham FC v Burgess HIll Town pre-season friendly pictures by Natalie Mayhew (110).jpg

Horsham FC take on Burgess Hill Town in a pre-season friendly Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

3. Horsham FC v Burgess HIll Town pre-season friendly pictures by Natalie Mayhew (107).jpg

Horsham FC take on Burgess Hill Town in a pre-season friendly Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

4. Horsham FC v Burgess HIll Town pre-season friendly pictures by Natalie Mayhew (103).jpg

Horsham FC take on Burgess Hill Town in a pre-season friendly Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Related topics:Burgess Hill TownHornetsNational League South
