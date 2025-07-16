68 photos as Horsham and Burgess Hill Town meet for pre-season action

It finished 1-1 as the Hornets did the hosting and it was a useful run-out for both squads ahead of their respective campaigns in National League South and the Isthmian premier division.
Natalie Mayhew was there taking photos and you can see a wide selection of her images on this page and the ones linked.
Hear from Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola in this week’s County Times – out on Thursday morning.
1. Horsham FC v Burgess HIll Town pre-season friendly pictures by Natalie Mayhew (112).jpg
Horsham FC take on Burgess Hill Town in a pre-season friendly Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football
2. Horsham FC v Burgess HIll Town pre-season friendly pictures by Natalie Mayhew (110).jpg
Horsham FC take on Burgess Hill Town in a pre-season friendly Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football
3. Horsham FC v Burgess HIll Town pre-season friendly pictures by Natalie Mayhew (107).jpg
Horsham FC take on Burgess Hill Town in a pre-season friendly Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football
4. Horsham FC v Burgess HIll Town pre-season friendly pictures by Natalie Mayhew (103).jpg
Horsham FC take on Burgess Hill Town in a pre-season friendly Photo: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.