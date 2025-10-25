Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers, League Twoplaceholder image
Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers, League Two

75 fantastic crowd, action and celebration pictures as Crawley Town hammer Bristol Rovers

By Steve Bone
Published 25th Oct 2025, 17:10 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2025, 22:35 BST
They needed a win after five League Two games without one – and Crawley Town got one in style by beating Bristol Rovers 4-0 at a bouncing Broadfield Stadium.

Scott Malone’s suprb shot was deflected in by Alfie Kilgour nine minutes into first half stoppage time then Harry Forster made it 2-0 seven minutes after the restart.

Malone got one of his own midway through the second half and sub Louis Flower bloomed with a late fourth.

Scott Lindsey’s side remain second from bottom but this third league win of the season puts them in touching distance of half a dozen clubs ahead of them.

See pictures of the action, the celebrations and the fans – all taken by Grant Mansfield – on this page and those linked, and get all the reaction on this website over the weekend and in the Crawley Observer in midweek.

