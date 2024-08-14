75 photos as Horsham beat Chichester City thanks to late winner

Charlie Hester-Cook gave the Hornets an early lead as they looked to recover from Saturday’s loss at Hastings, but Chi City stayed in the game and levelled midway through the second half through Jimmy Wild.

But new boy Chris Dickson was the hosts’ hero when he popped up for an 87th minute winner.

