76 great pictures as Pompey visit Bognor Regis Town for pre-season friendly

By Steve Bone
Published 20th Jul 2024, 18:12 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 18:57 BST
More than 2,200 packed into Nyewood Lane for Pompey’s annual friendly with the Rocks.

Goals midway through the first half by Jordan Williams and Kusini Yengi earned John Mousinho’s side a 2-0 win but it was a very useful workout for both squads ahead of their respective 2024-25 campaigns.

And the size of the crowd is a big boost to the Rocks – giving them probably their biggest numbers of the season.

See pictures taken by Colin Farmery, Trevor Staff, David Richardson and Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked, or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app. And look out for more pictures from the match on this site soon. Here’s Liam Goodley’s report from the match.

Rocks v Pompey pre-season friendly, July 2024

Rocks v Pompey pre-season friendly, July 2024 Photo: Colin Farmery

Rocks v Pompey pre-season friendly, July 2024 Photo: Colin Farmery

Rocks v Pompey pre-season friendly, July 2024 Photo: Colin Farmery

