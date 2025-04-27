77 photos as Eastbourne Borough beat Weston to clinch home play-off semi-final

With Truro winning to take the crown and Torquay claiming second place with three points of their own, the best Borough could do was to make sure they beat Weston-super-Mare at a packed Priory Lane to secure a passage straight through to the play-off semi-finals, in which they will be at home.

They did that as goals by Kai Innocent, Jack Clarke and Cameron Gbadebo saw off the Somerset visitors sent the vast majority of the 2,754 crowd home happy.

Borough will host the winners of Wednesday’s Worthing-Maidstone game in the play-off semis at Priory Lane on Sunday, May 4. Torquay will host Sorking or Boreham Wood in Saturday’s first semi-final. The final is two weeks later, scheduled then to avoid a clash with the FA Trophy final on Sunday, May 11.

See pictures from Borough’s win over Weston on this page and those linked – by Lydia and Nick Redman – and get all the action, reaction and semi-final build-up in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

