Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League SouthEastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League South
Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League South

77 photos as Eastbourne Borough beat Weston to clinch home play-off semi-final

By Steve Bone
Published 27th Apr 2025, 12:31 BST
It was another comfortable home win for Eastbourne Borough – but it was not enough to see them make a last-day steal of the National South title.

With Truro winning to take the crown and Torquay claiming second place with three points of their own, the best Borough could do was to make sure they beat Weston-super-Mare at a packed Priory Lane to secure a passage straight through to the play-off semi-finals, in which they will be at home.

They did that as goals by Kai Innocent, Jack Clarke and Cameron Gbadebo saw off the Somerset visitors sent the vast majority of the 2,754 crowd home happy.

Borough will host the winners of Wednesday’s Worthing-Maidstone game in the play-off semis at Priory Lane on Sunday, May 4. Torquay will host Sorking or Boreham Wood in Saturday’s first semi-final. The final is two weeks later, scheduled then to avoid a clash with the FA Trophy final on Sunday, May 11.

See pictures from Borough’s win over Weston on this page and those linked – by Lydia and Nick Redman – and get all the action, reaction and semi-final build-up in the Eastbourne Herald on Friday.

Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League South

1. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League South

2. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League South

3. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League South

4. Lydia Redman

Eastbourne Borough v Weston-super-Mare, National League South Photo: Lydia Redman : Lydia and Nick Redman

Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne BoroughTorquay
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice