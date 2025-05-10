With the game edging towards penalties, Hornets skipper James Hammond stepped up in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time to fire home an exquisite 25-yard free-kick to spark pandemonium among the Lardy Army – and secure a first league and Senior Cup double in the club’s 144-year history.
Photographer John Lines was at the Amex to capture the best of the action on the pitch, and all the joyous celebrations as Horsham celebrated back-to-back Sussex Transport Senior Cup triumphs.
You can view a selection of his pictures in our gallery below.
And if you want to see more pictures from a fabulous night for the Hornets, you can view Natalie Mayhew’s snaps here.
