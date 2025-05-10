79 more great photos from Horsham FC’s dramatic Sussex Transport Senior Cup final victory over Littlehampton

By Matt Pole
Published 10th May 2025, 12:38 BST
Horsham FC are champions of Sussex again after their last-gasp Sussex Transport Senior Cup final win over Littlehampton Town.

With the game edging towards penalties, Hornets skipper James Hammond stepped up in the fifth minute of second half stoppage time to fire home an exquisite 25-yard free-kick to spark pandemonium among the Lardy Army – and secure a first league and Senior Cup double in the club’s 144-year history.

Photographer John Lines was at the Amex to capture the best of the action on the pitch, and all the joyous celebrations as Horsham celebrated back-to-back Sussex Transport Senior Cup triumphs.

You can view a selection of his pictures in our gallery below.

And if you want to see more pictures from a fabulous night for the Hornets, you can view Natalie Mayhew’s snaps here.

Di Paola delighted to keep good times coming as Horsham FC secure back-to-back Sussex Transport Senior Cup titles in dramatic fashion

WATCH: Horsham FC hero Hammond on his Sussex Transport Senior Cup final winner

