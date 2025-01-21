81 photos as Horsham win at Lewes to make it eight victories in a row

A James Hammond penalty and a Reece Meekums strike earned Dominic Di Paola’s side a 2-0 win at the Dripping Pan to leave them fifth in the table and just four points off top spot.
That’s eight wins in a row – and four successive clean sheets – for the Hornets. But Saturday brings another stiff test – they go to Folkestone as another hectic run of matches gets under way.
See pictures from the Hornets’ win at Lewes – by John Lines – on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Hornets camp in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.
1 / 21
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.