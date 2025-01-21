81 photos as Horsham win at Lewes to make it eight victories in a row

A James Hammond penalty and a Reece Meekums strike earned Dominic Di Paola’s side a 2-0 win at the Dripping Pan to leave them fifth in the table and just four points off top spot.

That’s eight wins in a row – and four successive clean sheets – for the Hornets. But Saturday brings another stiff test – they go to Folkestone as another hectic run of matches gets under way.

See pictures from the Hornets’ win at Lewes – by John Lines – on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from the Hornets camp in the West Sussex County Times, out on Thursday.

1 . Lewes v Horsham pictures by John Lines (19).JPG Lewes v Horsham, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines

2 . Lewes v Horsham pictures by John Lines (68).JPG Lewes v Horsham, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines

3 . Lewes v Horsham pictures by John Lines (33).JPG Lewes v Horsham, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines

4 . Lewes v Horsham pictures by John Lines (34).JPG Lewes v Horsham, Isthmian premier division Photo: Picasa : John Lines