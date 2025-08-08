Hassocks take on Rayners Lane in the FA Cupplaceholder image
83 photos as Hassocks warm up for historic day with FA Cup win

By Steve Bone
Published 8th Aug 2025, 08:54 BST
Hassocks FC stand on the verge of club history – and warmed up for their big occasion with success in the FA Cup.

The Robins have been promoted to step four of the non-league pyramid for the first time in their 123-year history and make their Isthmian south east division bow at home to Herne Bay on Saturday (Aug 9).

They staged the perfect warm up for it when they took on Rayners Lane in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup last weekend and won 1-0.

Photographer Phil Westlake was there to capture the action but also to record how spick and span the ground is looking ahead of the debut Isthmian League season. See his pictures on this page and the ones linked.

