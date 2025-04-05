A big summer ahead for Crawley Town, but Scott Lindsey is only focussed on one thing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Whatever happens between now and 5pm-ish on Saturday, May 3, Crawley Town fans will have hope and optimism for next season.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come the final whistle at Shrewsbury, we’ll know whether it’s another season in League One or it’s a season competing in League Two, Reds fans should expect a competitive season of what we have seen in the last three games under Scott Lindsey is anything to go by.

Even the defeat to Peterborough on Tuesday showed what a good side this squad can be - and is - under the returning hero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But we all know what happened last summer. The promotion-winning squad was ripped apart with the majority going off to pastures new.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

So we asked Lindsey if he has been given any indication or assurances by the owners whether he will be able to work with this squad going forward.

And even though he is focussed on the job in hand - he says a lot will depend on whether they stay up or not.

“I think from an ownership point we're kind of having the discussions that let's just get the job done or try and get the job done and see what happens and then from there we then need to assess the squad accordingly,” said Lindsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the minute I take my eye off trying to do the job and start talking about the squad for next season and what it's going to look like in this division, what it's going to look like in that division, then maybe I take my eye off the ball too much and maybe I don't get the job done.

“I think it's important that I focus on that.”

But he did say some discussions have happened. “We've already had discussions about the squad, not in depth but just to kind of understand who is in and out of contract, so I understand where we are.

“I need to assess training sessions and everything because there's some players that probably I need to look at in training as they might not get as many minutes out on the pitch, that's normal. So I am doing that and, I think you're constantly assessing the squad anyway, whether you've been in a club for 10 minutes or 10 years.

“But my sole focus at the moment is to try and keep in this division and until we know whether we have or we haven't done that, that's when we'll get to work a little bit more.”